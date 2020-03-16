Georgia’s state superintendent suspends state testing, accountability requirements

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Monday State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced he has decided to suspend state testing and accountability requirements to ensure the safety of students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following have been suspended until further notice:

State assessment window/administration (including Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, the Georgia Alternate Assessment/GAA 2.0, and all other required testing)

Teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/LKES) requirements and reporting

State-level attendance-related consequences (including CCRPI, TKES/LKES, School Climate Star Rating, and make-up day requirements)

“Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Superintendent Woods said.

Woods says he plans to recommend the approval of a package of waivers, including suspension of the 20% course grade requirement for the Georgia Milestones EOC during the upcoming State Board of Education meeting on March 27th.

The Georgia Department of Education says it plans to seek the maximum authority and waivers afforded by the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies.

GaDOE previously announced that Georgia received waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend meal service flexibility, allowing schools to continue to serve students’ meals, similar to the way schools and districts offer student meals during the summer months.

As of Monday morning, 102 school district applications had been approved by GaDOE’s school nutrition staff.

