Georgia state senator tests positive for coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A member of the Georgia State Senate has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to John Porter, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the senator, who was not identified, showed symptoms dating back to March 10. The last potential exposure was on Monday, March 16, when Georgia lawmakers convened for a special session.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC recommended that all Georgia State Senators and staff self-quarantine for 14 days, until March 30.

The General Assembly suspended session on Friday. There is no word on when they will reconvene to finish up the remaining 11 days of the session.

All senators are expected to be back at the state capital on April 15, when Governor Kemp could renew the state public health emergency.

