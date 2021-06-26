Georgia State looks to boost vaccine rate among refugees

CLARKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Researchers at Georgia State University will use a $500,000 grant to try to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among refugees and other groups in the Atlanta area city of Clarkston — one of the largest refugee resettlement communities in the U.S.

The university says the money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help train and deploy outreach workers to address residents’ concerns about coronavirus vaccines.

The workers will represent different refugee groups living in Clarkston, including the Burmese, Congolese, Afghan and Somali communities, as well as the African American community.

The city and surrounding areas are home to thousands of refugees.