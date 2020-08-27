Georgia Southern suspends football practices due to positive COVID-19 cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Football practices at Georgia Southern University have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Officials say a “small number of players” tested positive for the virus this week. Those who were in close contact with the players infected have been directed to quarantine.

“The team underwent its weekly COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and a re-evaluation of practice will be made when the results return on Friday,” a statement from Georgia Southern Athletics reads. “We look forward to a resumption of football activities in the near future as we continue to prepare for our September 12 opener.”

Classes started back up at Georgia Southern last week. More than 70 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the university’s three campuses so far this week.