Georgia Southern prepares to administer over 2,000 vaccine doses at Armstrong and Statesboro campuses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Georgia Southern hosts two drive-through PODs (Points of Dispensing) events to provide COVID-19 vaccines to over 2,000 eligible faculty, staff and students.

The first event takes place Tuesday at Armstrong Campus in Savannah from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The second event takes place Friday at the Statesboro Campus from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The university began its free vaccination program in early February 2021.

Vaccines are administered by students and faculty from the Waters College of Health Professions led by epidemiologists from the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health and Health Services Medical Director Dr. Brian DeLoach.