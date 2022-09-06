SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University is making it easy to get screened for COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, you can access testing kiosks on both their Statesboro and Savannah campuses.

These kiosks are free there’s one here in front of the student union on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus, another at their campus in Statesboro and one on the way for the campus in Liberty County.

These new testing kiosks are provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. They make PCR testing available, on campus, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

All you have to do is complete a brief registration form, then the kiosk will dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab and instructions.

The university said in many cases you can get your results back within 48 hours.

“When we’re working with students in a campus community, we want to make sure that access is not an issue,” said Sean Bear, Georgia Southern Health Services Public Health Admin. “Twenty-four-seven availability is definitely going to help our students who feel like they’re starting to come down with some symptoms, maybe in the middle of the night, or after our business hours.”

And you don’t even have to have a student ID to use one of these. They are free and available to everyone.