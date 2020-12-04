Georgia, South Carolina break single-day records for COVID-19 cases

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday was a record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 5,023 new confirmed cases, the first time the state has exceeded 5,000 cases in a single day.

A report of 2,470 new cases Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is also the highest daily total ever for the Palmetto State.

According to the DPH, it’s possible this is the beginning of a holiday surge. “Especially if people traveled or began gathering ahead of Thanksgiving Day,” Director of Communications Nancy Nydam said.

“However, we know there is widespread community transmission of COVID-19 statewide and throughout the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, current hospitalizations in Georgia have increased for two weeks in a row, with 2,366 total inpatients Friday. Out of all hospitalizations in South Carolina, DHEC reports nearly 12% are due to COVID-19.

“It is critical that people take immediate steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19; wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, avoid gatherings (large and small) with people who do not live with you, and plan to avoid travel during the holidays,” Nydam said. “Getting together with family and friends outside of your own household can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19.”

