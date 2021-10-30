Georgia schools mandate vaccines even as state sues feds

A CVS pharmacist prepares to vaccinate a resident of Monarch Villa memory care facility with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Stockbridge, Ga. The center director Pat Mobley says all 26 residents of the home were scheduled to be vaccinated. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia universities are mandating vaccines for federal contract employees, even as the Georgia state government sues President Joe Biden’s administration to block the requirement.

It’s unclear how many employees and student workers the federal rules will cover in Georgia. The University System of Georgia had previously mandated that its 26 schools couldn’t require COVID-19 vaccines or masks.

The rules extend the vaccine requirement to other employees working alongside those connected to federal contracts. The federal rules also require masking and social distancing.

The share of workers covered is likely highest at Augusta University, the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and Georgia Tech. Some schools may not be affected at all.