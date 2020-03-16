Georgia reporting 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday that there are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

On Sunday, the state reported 99 confirmed cases. There is still only one death from the coronavirus in Georgia.

Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.

Fulton County- 27

Cobb County- 22

Dekalb County- 10

Bartow County- 9

Cherokee County- 7

Dougherty County- 6

Fayette County- 5

Clayton County- 5

Gwinnett County- 5

Floyd County- 4

Clarke County- 3

Lowndes County- 3

Coweta County- 2

Lee County- 2

Henry County- 2

Gordon County- 2

Troup County- 1

Hall County- 1

Paulding County- 1

Forsyth County- 1

Newton County- 1

Charlton County- 1

Polk County- 1

According to the Monday afternoon report by DPH, 44% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 44% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 2% are under 17.

The state reported 11% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 50% of confirmed cases are in females, and 50% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

