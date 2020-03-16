Georgia reporting 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday that there are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

On Sunday, the state reported 99 confirmed cases. There is still only one death from the coronavirus in Georgia.

Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.

  • Fulton County- 27
  • Cobb County- 22
  • Dekalb County- 10
  • Bartow County- 9
  • Cherokee County- 7
  • Dougherty County- 6
  • Fayette County- 5
  • Clayton County- 5
  • Gwinnett County- 5
  • Floyd County- 4
  • Clarke County- 3
  • Lowndes County- 3
  • Coweta County- 2
  • Lee County- 2
  • Henry County- 2
  • Gordon County- 2
  • Troup County- 1
  • Hall County- 1
  • Paulding County- 1
  • Forsyth County- 1
  • Newton County- 1
  • Charlton County- 1
  • Polk County- 1

According to the Monday afternoon report by DPH, 44% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 44% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 2% are under 17.

The state reported 11% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 50% of confirmed cases are in females, and 50% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus HERE.

