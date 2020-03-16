Georgia reporting 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday that there are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
On Sunday, the state reported 99 confirmed cases. There is still only one death from the coronavirus in Georgia.
Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.
- Fulton County- 27
- Cobb County- 22
- Dekalb County- 10
- Bartow County- 9
- Cherokee County- 7
- Dougherty County- 6
- Fayette County- 5
- Clayton County- 5
- Gwinnett County- 5
- Floyd County- 4
- Clarke County- 3
- Lowndes County- 3
- Coweta County- 2
- Lee County- 2
- Henry County- 2
- Gordon County- 2
- Troup County- 1
- Hall County- 1
- Paulding County- 1
- Forsyth County- 1
- Newton County- 1
- Charlton County- 1
- Polk County- 1
According to the Monday afternoon report by DPH, 44% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 44% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 2% are under 17.
The state reported 11% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.
DPH also reported Sunday that 50% of confirmed cases are in females, and 50% are in males.
DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.
