Georgia reaches grim 20k COVID death total, 9k new cases Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia has now lost 20,000 lives due to COVID-19. The Peach State reported 106 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total over the grim benchmark.

Chatham County reported 6 new deaths Friday, bringing the county’s total to 496. Across the eight-county Coastal Health District (CHD), 1,011 lives have been lost due to COVID-19. Glynn County reported 3 new deaths, totaling 226 lives lost, while Effingham County reported one new death, totaling 90.

Amid the grim total death milestone, Georgia reports 9,119 new daily cases of COVID-19. Of those new daily cases, Chatham County reported 179 new cases and 507 new cases across the CHD.

Statewide hospitalizations declined slightly to 5,949.

According to the Coastal Health District, the 7-day rolling average of cases is 261, community transmission is high at 1322, and 303 current hospitalizations.