Georgia reaches grim 20k COVID death total, 9k new cases Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia has now lost 20,000 lives due to COVID-19. The Peach State reported 106 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total over the grim benchmark.

Chatham County reported 6 new deaths Friday, bringing the county’s total to 496. Across the eight-county Coastal Health District (CHD), 1,011 lives have been lost due to COVID-19. Glynn County reported 3 new deaths, totaling 226 lives lost, while Effingham County reported one new death, totaling 90.

Amid the grim total death milestone, Georgia reports 9,119 new daily cases of COVID-19. Of those new daily cases, Chatham County reported 179 new cases and 507 new cases across the CHD.

Statewide hospitalizations declined slightly to 5,949.

According to the Coastal Health District, the 7-day rolling average of cases is 261, community transmission is high at 1322, and 303 current hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories