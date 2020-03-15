Georgia Power suspending disconnections for nonpayment in March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As of Saturday, Georgia Power is suspending residential disconnections for 30 days.

The company made the announcement on Friday in a press release. Georgia Power said for now, there will be no disconnections due to nonpayment and the company will “reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.”

Georgia Power said the company has been taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including cancelling facility tours, having employees work from home if possible, increasing cleaning frequency, and more.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also shared the news on Facebook. He included in another post that the City of Savannah will not be shutting off any water for the time being.

“With everything else going on during these uncertain times, access to water is the last thing any Savannahian should be thinking about,” Johnson said. “As we are in a public health emergency, unfettered access to water is paramount to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading.”

