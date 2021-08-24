Georgia orders National Guard to hospitals as virus spreads

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says 105 National Guard personnel are being deployed to 20 hospitals across the state to help them deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

Kemp says the trained medical Guardsmen and women will help staff at hospitals in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Brunswick, Albany and other cities across the state.

Today I am announcing that 105 @GeorgiaGuard members will be joining the 2,800 state-supported medical staff to help hospitals across our state deliver care to Georgians in need. https://t.co/1yWVeTOi5Y — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, two University of North Georgia lecturers have resigned over concerns about teaching in the classroom during the COVID-19 surge.

Lorraine Buchbinder says the university is asking her to choose between their jobs and the health of themselves and their families. Buchbinder says she and a colleague resigned last week.