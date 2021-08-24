Georgia orders National Guard to hospitals as virus spreads

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says 105 National Guard personnel are being deployed to 20 hospitals across the state to help them deal with the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
Kemp says the trained medical Guardsmen and women will help staff at hospitals in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah, Brunswick, Albany and other cities across the state.
Meanwhile, two University of North Georgia lecturers have resigned over concerns about teaching in the classroom during the COVID-19 surge.
Lorraine Buchbinder says the university is asking her to choose between their jobs and the health of themselves and their families. Buchbinder says she and a colleague resigned last week.