Georgia now has 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases, DPH says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Sunday that there are now 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

On Friday, the state reported 42 confirmed cases, and on Saturday, there were 64 confirmed cases. Sunday’s total of 99 cases is a 55% increase from Saturday.

There is still only one death from the coronavirus in the state.

Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.

Fulton County- 20

Cobb County- 19

Dekalb County- 10

Bartow County- 9

Cherokee County- 6

Dougherty County- 6

Fayette County- 5

Floyd County- 4

Gwinnett County- 4

Coweta County- 2

Clayton County- 2

Clarke County- 2

Lowndes County- 2

Lee County- 2

Gordon County- 2

Newton County- 1

Charlton County- 1

Henry County- 1

Polk County- 1

According to the Sunday afternoon report by DPH, 47% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 45% of cases are in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 1% are under 17.

The state reported 6% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 53% of confirmed cases are in females, and 47% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

