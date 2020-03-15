Georgia now has 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases, DPH says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Sunday that there are now 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.
On Friday, the state reported 42 confirmed cases, and on Saturday, there were 64 confirmed cases. Sunday’s total of 99 cases is a 55% increase from Saturday.
There is still only one death from the coronavirus in the state.
Confirmed cases in Georgia are broken down by county below.
- Fulton County- 20
- Cobb County- 19
- Dekalb County- 10
- Bartow County- 9
- Cherokee County- 6
- Dougherty County- 6
- Fayette County- 5
- Floyd County- 4
- Gwinnett County- 4
- Coweta County- 2
- Clayton County- 2
- Clarke County- 2
- Lowndes County- 2
- Lee County- 2
- Gordon County- 2
- Newton County- 1
- Charlton County- 1
- Henry County- 1
- Polk County- 1
According to the Sunday afternoon report by DPH, 47% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 45% of cases are in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 1% are under 17.
The state reported 6% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.
DPH also reported Sunday that 53% of confirmed cases are in females, and 47% are in males.
DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.
