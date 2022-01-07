Georgia loosens quarantine and contact tracing in schools

FILE – A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is easing COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing requirements in schools as Gov. Brian Kemp urges superintendents to keep students attending in person.

Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said Thursday that school employees no longer must quarantine after they are exposed to the virus as long as they wear a mask and don’t develop symptoms.

The letter also says contact tracing in schools is now optional. That means schools may no longer have to notify other students or employees exposed to people who are sick with COVID-19.

Kemp’s announcement came under pressure from other Republicans to force all schools to resume in-person classes.