Georgia health officials announce 5 new possible COVID-19 cases, 1 treated in Camden County

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia late Tuesday night.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the new possible cases. The five new cases are in Charlton County, Fulton County and Cobb County.

All of the above patients, except for one in Fulton County, are currently hospitalized. Kemp says one of the Cobb County presumptive positive cases has a travel history outside of the country. The sources of the other infections are unknown at this time.

Confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia are broken down below.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases (six total):

Fulton County: three cases

Floyd County: one case

Polk County: one case

Cobb County: one case

Presumptive Positive COVID-19 cases (16 total):

Fulton County: three cases

Cobb County: six cases

Fayette County: one case

DeKalb County: two cases

Gwinnett County: two cases

Cherokee County: one case

Charlton County: one case

The Coastal Health District released a statement Wednesday morning announcing that they are working with the Southeast Georgia Health System to monitor a presumptive positive case being treated in Camden County. The patient is a resident of the neighboring Charlton County.

The Coastal Health District officials said DPH notified the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden campus of the presumptive positive test results late Tuesday evening. The test is considered presumptive positive until the CDC completes a confirmatory test.

Team members at the hospital who may have had prolonged close contact with the patient will stay home to be monitored for symptoms, according to the Coastal Health District. Any patients who may have had contact with the patient are also being notified.

“We have the facilities and the expertise to care for patients suspected of having an infectious disease while protecting the safety of all of our patients, visitors and team members,” a statement by Southeast Georgia Health System said. “Both acute care campuses have negative pressure isolation rooms with specialized ventilation systems and our caregivers use personal protective equipment when necessary.”

Kemp and DPH are again reminding Georgians that the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low and basic prevention measures should be followed.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus HERE.