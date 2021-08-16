Gov. Brian Kemp to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes a photograph with two supporters during the 17th annual Floyd County GOP Rally at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Rome, Georgia.(Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp will lay out additional steps to help Georgia hospitals and encourage — but not require — state employees to get vaccinated in response to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

The governor’s office announced that Kemp has scheduled a news conference Monday with Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey to discuss these steps and answer questions.

It comes as the delta variant fuels a surge of infections that is overwhelming Georgia’s hospitals. Many say they don’t have enough beds and staff.

Schools, meanwhile, are struggling to keep classrooms open as COVID-19 exposures force students and teachers to quarantine.