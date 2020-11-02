Governor Kemp tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure

ATLANTA (AP) — A statement on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Twitter feed says he has tested negative for COVID-19 after having had “direct exposure” to someone who tested positive.
The statement adds that the Republican governor is quarantining as a precaution.
The statement says first lady Marty Kemp also tested negative.
In a separate announcement Friday, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson said he had tested positive for the virus.
Ferguson appeared with Kemp at a rally on Thursday.
It’s unclear if Ferguson is the person Kemp’s statement is referring to.
Ferguson said he would self-quarantine and work from home.