Governor Kemp tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure

ATLANTA (AP) — A statement on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Twitter feed says he has tested negative for COVID-19 after having had “direct exposure” to someone who tested positive.

The statement adds that the Republican governor is quarantining as a precaution.

The statement says first lady Marty Kemp also tested negative.

In a separate announcement Friday, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson said he had tested positive for the virus.

Ferguson appeared with Kemp at a rally on Thursday.

It’s unclear if Ferguson is the person Kemp’s statement is referring to.

Ferguson said he would self-quarantine and work from home.