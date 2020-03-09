Georgia experts: 11 COVID-19 cases, including 6 presumptive

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says eleven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and five of those tests have been federally confirmed.

A Sunday night news release says state officials are awaiting confirmation of six presumptive positive tests for the novel coronavirus by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The five confirmed cases are three people in Fulton County, one in Cobb County and one in Polk County.

The department says the Polk County case was previously reported as Floyd County. –