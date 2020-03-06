Georgia DPH awaits confirmation of 3rd COVID-19 case

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is waiting to hear back about a woman in Floyd County who tested positive for COVID-19 by the state health lab.

Floyd Medical Center says the 46-year-old woman went to the emergency care center on Feb. 29, but did not meet testing criteria for the virus and was released.

She returned on Tuesday with worsening symptoms. Officials say she was admitted to the hospital after that visit due to her condition.

Testing at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory was completed on March 5 where results came back positive for COVID-19.

DPH has requested expedited processing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but is still awaiting final confirmation.

“To prevent the spread of incomplete or inaccurate information, we encourage Georgians to rely on guidance from the CDC, the DPH, and my office,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said. “We will continue to provide regular updates to keep the public informed and ensure the health and safety of families across our state.”

Meanwhile, DPH is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious.

Anyone who is identified will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

At this time, there are two cases in Georgia confirmed by the CDC. Both cases are in the Atlanta area.