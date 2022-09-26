ATLANTA (WSAV) — After President Biden’s remarks declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the World Health Organization responded by saying the end is in sight but still, we are not at the end just yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) said Georgia can count about 7,000 new cases, 124 hospitalizations and 149 deaths over the past week.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said COVID cases have dropped, with 114 Georgians testing positive for every 100,000 residents, over the last two weeks or about 800 cases a day.

“For quite some time we have been transitioning to an endemic state than a pandemic and that means this disease has become more routine and less impactful on the healthcare system and general population,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Vice President and chief medical officer for Augusta University

However, doctors say case counts could be higher because of reduced testing and not enough reporting because of at-home tests.

“We know that people who are vaccinated or boosted and still get omicron but those should wait to get the Omicron booster,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett, a family medicine doctor.

New data shows that 58% of Georgians are fully vaccinated with 65% receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Are we close to saying this is seasonal or periodic like a matter of routine, yes,” Coule said. “You know what point this pandemic is over – that is heavily influenced by the politics of it.”

“If you have recent omicron don’t get a booster yet, but if you haven’t then get the booster – best choice at this time,” Bennett said.

The Department of Health said as variants continue, your best shot to avoid infection is to get vaccinated and boosted to minimize the spread and isolate if you develop symptoms.

Doctors said can get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

“Although we have come a long way in combating COVID-19 and we remain on the right track, COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat in some communities–and especially for people who are at highest risk of severe disease,” The Georgia Department of Public Health said.