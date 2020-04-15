Georgia COVID-19 testing expands; how to contact local health department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state would be expanding criteria for better COVID-19 testing. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has since announced plans to make that happen.

Healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement and long-term care facility residents and staff will still be prioritized for testing. But effective immediately, any symptomatic individual will also be eligible.

Some individuals who have had direct contact with a person positive for the virus or who haven’t shown any symptoms may be able to be tested as well.

Kemp has said he wants to be “crystal clear” that citizens should not show up to testing sites expecting to be screened. Referrals are still required.

Residents can now be referred to a DPH site by contacting their local health department. Health care provider or physician referrals remains to be an option, though patients should call ahead.

Remember: symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Contacting your local health department

Direct patient lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The Coastal Health District serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. Phone numbers are as follows:

Bryan County: 912-756-2611 (Richmond Hill)

Bryan County: 912-653-4331 (Pembroke)

Camden County: 912-882-8515 ext. 215

Chatham County: 912-356-2441

Effingham County: 912-754-6484

Glynn County: 912-264-3961 – Opt. 5

Liberty County: 912-876-2173

Long County: 912-545-2107

McIntosh County: 912-832-5473

The Southeast Health District serves a number of counties including Appling, bacon, Bulloch, Candler, Coffee, Evans, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne counties. Residents should call 1-855-473-4374.

For residents in the Lowcountry, public health clinics do not offer testing for COVID-19. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus should contact their health care provider.