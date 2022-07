(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jul. 1 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 87.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 30, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Lincoln County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (3,694 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (35 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,477 (1,622 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#49. Dade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (7,528 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (33 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,618 (3,484 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#48. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (14,020 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (103 total deaths)

— 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,917 (7,473 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#47. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (68,601 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (410 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,000 (36,586 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#46. Laurens County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (22,357 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 637 (303 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,609 (14,078 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#45. Clarke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (60,361 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (237 total deaths)

— 48.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,963 (30,752 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#44. Randolph County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (3,190 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 708 (48 total deaths)

— 95.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,322 (1,513 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#43. Mitchell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (10,523 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (118 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,146 (5,279 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#42. Wilkes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (4,745 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 542 (53 total deaths)

— 49.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,279 (2,276 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#41. Brooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (7,501 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 563 (87 total deaths)

— 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,475 (3,474 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#40. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (2,553 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 571 (30 total deaths)

— 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,518 (1,078 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#39. Screven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (6,794 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (69 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,419 (2,712 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#38. Calhoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (3,023 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (24 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,007 (1,362 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#37. Talbot County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (3,024 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (33 total deaths)

— 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,241 (1,192 total cases)

— 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#36. Hancock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (4,125 fully vaccinated)

— 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,064 (90 total deaths)

— 193.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,156 (1,620 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#35. Harris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (17,221 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (116 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,669 (6,226 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#34. Towns County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (5,932 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 972 (117 total deaths)

— 168.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,312 (2,445 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#33. Early County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (5,034 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (62 total deaths)

— 68.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,517 (2,804 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#32. Thomas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (21,956 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (211 total deaths)

— 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,758 (11,894 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#31. Decatur County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (13,069 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (133 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,681 (7,309 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#30. Dougherty County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (43,773 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (505 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,112 (20,328 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#29. Richmond County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (101,489 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (899 total deaths)

— 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,699 (52,045 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#28. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (129,718 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (638 total deaths)

— 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,505 (66,000 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#27. Turner County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,022 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 776 (62 total deaths)

— 114.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,686 (2,610 total cases)

— 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#26. Taliaferro County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (782 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)

— 46.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,762 (273 total cases)

— 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#25. Rockdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (46,561 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (327 total deaths)

— 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,598 (19,632 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#24. Columbia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (80,287 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (392 total deaths)

— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,861 (37,394 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#23. Houston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (80,836 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (502 total deaths)

— 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,226 (41,401 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#22. Wilkinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (4,604 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 648 (58 total deaths)

— 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,799 (2,310 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#21. Glynn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (44,300 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (408 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,236 (24,083 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#20. Baker County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (1,589 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (15 total deaths)

— 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,005 (547 total cases)

— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#19. Sumter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (15,509 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 576 (170 total deaths)

— 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,618 (6,973 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#18. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (130,773 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (407 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,551 (57,525 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#17. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (8,378 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 736 (113 total deaths)

— 103.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,196 (3,717 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#16. Twiggs County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (4,432 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 862 (70 total deaths)

— 138.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,421 (1,577 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#15. Bryan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (21,621 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (93 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,097 (9,549 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#14. Miller County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (3,140 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (30 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,378 (1,737 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#13. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (10,108 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (85 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,195 (4,067 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#12. Gwinnett County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (521,625 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (1,900 total deaths)

— 43.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,458 (219,627 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#11. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (164,617 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (903 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,311 (67,468 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#10. Fulton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (606,885 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (2,378 total deaths)

— 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,128 (235,425 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#9. DeKalb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (433,871 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (1,766 total deaths)

— 35.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,326 (161,930 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#8. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (31,288 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (122 total deaths)

— 38.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,672 (11,847 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#7. Burke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (12,903 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (113 total deaths)

— 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,103 (5,395 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#6. Oconee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (23,182 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (106 total deaths)

— 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,577 (9,094 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#5. Terrell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (4,999 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 797 (68 total deaths)

— 120.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,511 (2,091 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#4. Cobb County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (448,025 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (1,852 total deaths)

— 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,421 (185,631 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#3. Liberty County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (38,365 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (150 total deaths)

— 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,894 (12,836 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#2. Fayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (71,916 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (327 total deaths)

— 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,241 (24,304 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia

#1. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (1,870 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% higher vaccination rate than Georgia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (6 total deaths)

— 41.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,019 (539 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia