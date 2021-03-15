Georgia adds 3.3M to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

People line up for COVID-19 shots at a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Atlanta. The state has four sites located around Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Related Content Coastal Empire prepares for major vaccine eligibility expansion, expands weekend clinic

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has thrown open the doors for COVID-19 vaccination to a majority of adults, as the state seeks to improve its worst-in-the-nation share of the population that has been inoculated against the virus.

Monday was the first day that people aged 55 to 64 could get shots, as well as people with serious health conditions and those who are overweight and obese. Officials with Gov. Brian Kemp’s office say that another 3.3 million people are eligible, meaning more than 5 million Georgians overall can now seek vaccination.

Few appointments remained available Monday morning at state and local mass vaccination sites. Some feared older people will be crowded out in a new rush for appointments.