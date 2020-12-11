GDOL awaiting next steps for CARES Act

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – As the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) anticipates a decision on the future of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Congress continues to debate the specifics of funding allocation and program time frames.

All federal CARES Act unemployment insurance (UI) programs are scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2020. After the programs end, the GDOL will not be able to continue to pay benefits for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). The last week payable for PUA and PEUC is week ending Dec. 26, 2020 for individual-filed claims and week ending date Dec. 30, 2020 for employer-filed claims.

Claimants receiving regular state UI will continue to receive benefits for weeks they are found eligible up to 26 weeks. Claimants who have yet to exhaust all benefits provided by the CARES Act will not receive the balance of their funds for any week ending dates after Dec. 26. Claimants are encouraged to continue to request benefits after the programs end in the event Congress passes new legislation or extends these programs.

The GDOL has paid $16.3 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of the pandemic in March of this year. Last week, the GDOL issued $161 million in benefits, which include regular unemployment and federally funded assistance.