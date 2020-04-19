GA teen plays saxophone for grandmothers who can’t leave the house due to COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s often not possible for families, especially seniors, to be together right now, but one 19-year-old saxophonist in Atlanta is using music to bridge the gap.

Avery Dixon missed seeing his two grandmothers, who cannot leave the house because they are considered high risk for COVID-19, so he decided to surprise them with pop-up concerts.

“I want y’all to know we love all y’all, especially you, Grandma. I love you,” Dixon said outside of his grandmother’s window before playing songs on his saxophone.

Dixon performs for his grandmothers, Jeanette Paul and Shelby Cross.

Paul says Dixon comes over, knocks on her door and takes off running before she answers the door to ensure social distancing is followed.

“He knocks on the door and runs back up the hill and [he’s] got these hearts, waving them,” Paul said.

Cross has been battling a brain tumor and was recently released from the hospital with chronic pneumonia. She says she is very proud of Dixon.

“I was so excited. I didn’t know they were coming,” Cross said. “I have such a loving family. I am, I’m really blessed.”

Dixon says to him, music is like a foreign language to use when words just aren’t enough.

“With the bad, there’s also good, so that’s kind of what the saxophone is for me. It’s my share of good,” Dixon said.

He says he hopes his family, and everyone, keep the faith during these uncertain times.

“You know, trouble doesn’t last always and neither does COVID-19,” Dixon said.