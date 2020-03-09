Fulton County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19, impacted schools immediately dismissed

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fulton County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

According to a 11 Alive, the school system released a statement confirming that one employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The impacted schools were immediately dismissed for the day.

Reports say the school system did not release the names of the impacted schools.

All Fulton County Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, and more closures are expected, according to a voicemail message the district sent to parents Monday afternoon.

Fulton County School System is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia.

News 3 will have updates.