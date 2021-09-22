Free vaccination event targets Savannah’s Black community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Armor Up initiative is fighting an uphill battle to get more people in Chatham County vaccinated, especially in the Black community.

Just under 43% of the county’s Black population has had at least one vaccine dose. That’s the lowest of any of the county’s racial groups.

“Our mission is to educate, elevate, organize and mobilize our communities,” said Armor Up organizer Shemika Simmons.

Simmons, in partnership with the group Black Voters Matter, is taking Armor Up to each aldermanic district in Savannah, giving free vaccine shots to local families.

“We have children who are carriers, and they’re taking these symptoms home. And grandmothers are suffering, parents and siblings are suffering,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

Thursday, the Armour Up tour will stop in District 3 at Family Nation Community Church on the corner of Pennsylvania and Gwinnett streets.

Simmons says getting vaccinated will help make sure your vote matters in the next election.

“Our motto is I matter, you matter, we matter,” Simmons said. “If you’re not vaccinated, you may not be here to matter. You may be 6 feet under.”

Thursday’s event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Simmons says it’s timed to allow people to come after work and school.

You don’t have to live in District 3 to attend the Armor Up event and get your free vaccination. Also, parents must be there to give consent for anyone under 18 to get the shot.