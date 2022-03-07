HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Medical teams administered more than three thousand tests in just two months at Chaplin Park on Hilton Head.

But as the numbers have slowed and the COVID-19 crisis lessened, state health officials and the town believe this is the time to end the public park site testing.

“The last day we did testing here was eight people so the volume has significantly decreased from our peak number in January,” explained Hilton Head Emergency Manager, Tom Dunn.

Monday was the last day for free testing at the Chaplin Park site, which opened in early January.

As many as 450 people a day came through to get tested by medical professionals from Brightstar Home Health Care.

“Being a lot of tourists or people who come down here for the winter and then go back up north,” said Jill Larson of Brightstar Home Care. “It was very helpful for them to be able to go and go on flights or go out of town or go out of the country. We did see a lot of people needing those tests done.”

“I think we are in a good place,” says Dunn. “Our percentage of positives are down, they are staying down, our total numbers are down so we are at a monitoring phase for us as a town.”

Town officials say while now is the time to switch to different methods, this site and its mission should be considered a success.

“The numbers that we are still getting are people that are just travelling and heading back home and that is only 8 or so a day and with the take home test strategy,” explains Dunn. “People are more comfortable with using that test and more comfortable with where we are and understanding where we are right now.”

The Town worked with the BrightStar Care and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to set up testing operations at Chaplin Community Park and Crossings Park. SCDHEC ended its testing operations earlier this week.

