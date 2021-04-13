Four Black medical schools get $6M to widen vaccine outreach

FILE – In this July 22, 2020, file photo, people fill out forms at a mobile testing site at the Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science amid the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropy announced the gifts Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Four historically Black medical schools are getting $6 million to expand coronavirus vaccination efforts in minority communities.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropy announced the gifts Tuesday, to Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles.

Each of the schools will use the money to buy additional mobile vaccination units. Vaccination rates are lagging in many African American communities, but many leaders say fears Black people would refuse vaccination out of distrust have eased. Instead, people may be having trouble accessing the vaccine.