Fort Stewart issues indoor mask mandate as cases, hospitalizations soar

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Fort Stewart issued an indoor mask mandate Tuesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soar across the Coastal Empire.

The Army post listed a few instances where troops can remove masks including:

When alone in an office.

Socially distanced when eating or drinking.

For ID or security purposes.

To accommodate someone with a disability.

According to the Coastal Health District, Liberty County is reporting its highest ever 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and community transmission.

Liberty County is currently reporting an average of 40 newly confirmed cases in the past week, a community transmission index of 769 — which accounts for infections per 100,00 residents in the past two weeks and 14 hospitalizations.

Last month, the CDC issued updated mask guidance, calling on all Americans regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors in areas with low vaccination rates and high COVID-19 spread.

The City of Savannah reinstated its mask mandate for city buildings one day prior and encouraged local businesses to follow suit.