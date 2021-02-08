Fort Pulaski staff discuss new mask mandate for national parks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Visitors to national parks across the country are being asked to mask up before entering.

The mandatory mask order comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January requiring masks for visitors in all federal buildings and on federal lands.

The National Parks Service announced they would require the change in all of their parks at the end of January in accordance with the executive order.

Visitors of Fort Pulaski National Monument can expect to see some new signage at the park reminding them to mask up when walking into the fort.

Chief of Visitor Services Joel Cadoff says Fort Pulaski saw record visitors last year after they reopened at the end of the initial stay-at-home order.

He says the mask mandate is just an extra layer of safety for him and his colleagues ahead of the busy season.

“I know people want to get out and they want to visit their national parks, they want to come out here to Fort Pulaski,” he said. “We want to keep not only our visitors safe but our staff safe. So, we have to have some of these mitigations in place to do that.”

Cadoff says masks aren’t necessary for visitors on their trails, as long as they can maintain a safe distance from other visitors.

There are a lot of other changes at the fort right now, including an indefinite hold of public programming and multiple construction projects.

Still, Cadoff expects most of the construction projects to be over by the spring or summer and for public programming to resume as soon as it’s safe again.

“Once you’re inside, in a lot of cases you’re going to just get lost in the fort,” he said.

Other more enclosed areas of Fort Pulaski have been closed to maintain social distancing for all their visitors.

For more information on the fort, including hours and entry prices, visit here.