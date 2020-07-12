Florida shatters national record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

MIAMI (CNN Newsource) – A grim new milestone was reached on Sunday in the fight against COVID-19.

Florida has now reported the highest single day of new coronavirus cases by any state: 15,299.

“This is an American tragedy,” Rep. Donna Shalala, former Health & Human Services Secretary, said.

Sunday’s case report is the highest number of cases recorded by any single state, including New York. With more than 7,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, medical systems are struggling to keep up, and say they are running out of ICU beds.

“We definitely had a sharp increase in the number of people going to the hospital,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “A number of people are in ICU. And a number of people on our ventilators.”

Florida has been posting, then breaking record high case numbers for the past several weeks, prompting several beaches to close and some areas to roll back their phased re-opening.

Shalala says the governor needs to take direct action.

“It is out of control across the state because our governor, our governor won’t even tell everybody to wear masks,” Shalala said.

While 33 states are on the upswing of new cases, the nation’s top doctor says there is still time to turn things around.

“If we can get a critical mass of people wearing face coverings, practices at least six feet of social distancing, doing things that we know are effective, we have the ability to turn this around,” Dr. Jerome Adams, United States Surgeon General, said.