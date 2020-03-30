First coronavirus death reported in Beaufort County; 24 new cases confirmed overnight

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County reported its first death linked to the coronavirus on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the patient was an elderly person from Beaufort County with underlying health conditions.

This marks the first coronavirus-related death reported in the Lowcountry.

As of Monday at 4 p.m., DHEC reports at least 77 cases in the Lowcountry. There are 74 cases reported in Beaufort County, up 24 cases from the 50 reported on Sunday afternoon. There are also three confirmed cases reported in Jasper County.

WSAV updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Carolina as health officials release information daily here.

Beaufort County passed an ordinance declaring a public health emergency related to COVID-19 on March 16 that will remain in effect until Friday, May 15 or until conditions have subsided.

On Friday, Beaufort County officials met to discuss the local COVID-19 response and debate a shelter in place order. Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort are among those pushing for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to mandate a statewide lockdown.

McMaster did issue a mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors coming from “hot spots” but stopped short of calling any stay orders last week.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner told News 3’s Andrew Davis that he cannot support or enforce any local resolutions to make citizens shelter in place because that would conflict with McMaster’s mandate.

