First confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden and Liberty counties

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District says the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Camden and Liberty counties Monday.

Both counties now have one confirmed case each, and both residents are recovering at home, officials said.

The case total for the Coastal Health District is now 12:

Camden County: 1

Chatham County: 4

Effingham County: 2

Glynn County: 4

Liberty County: 1

The state has also reported at least one case in Tattnall County, which is a part of WSAV’s viewing area but not the Coastal Health District.

