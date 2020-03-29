First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Candler, Bulloch Counties

(WSAV) – One resident in both Candler and Bulloch Counties has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA said in a statement Saturday that one Bulloch County resident tested positive for the coronavirus late Friday.

On Sunday, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office said that Candler County Emergency Management was notified that a resident tested positive in Candler County as well.

At noon on Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, confirming one case in both Candler and Bulloch Counties.

No additional details regarding the patients’ identities or possible exposure have been released.

Georgia now reports over 2,600 confirmed cases and 80 deaths in the state. In WSAV’s viewing area, there are more than 50 cases reported and no deaths.

