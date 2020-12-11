Final preparations underway ahead of vaccine release

(NBC News) – As COVID-19 deaths and new infections continue to break new records, the Food and Drug Administration is weighing an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine.

An independent advisory panel recommended approval of the vaccine on Thursday, and the FDA decision could now come at any time.

Preparations for distributing the first doses are already well underway.

Prep kits consisting of masks, syringes and PPE are already being shipped nationwide.

Pfizer is sending nearly three million doses in the first week, protected by U.S. Marshals, to every state, based on population.

