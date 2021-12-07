Federal judge blocks vaccine requirement for federal contractors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A federal judge has blocked the vaccine requirement for federal contractors.
According to the attorney general’s office, this is the third time courts have agreed with Attorney General Wilson and blocked vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration.
Judge Stan Baker in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia (Augusta) heard oral arguments Friday and issued a preliminary injunction today against enforcing the vaccine mandate, officials reported.
The AG’s office said the case was brought by Attorney General Wilson and Governor Henry McMaster, along with the attorneys general of Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Utah, and West Virginia and the governors of Georgia, Alabama, and Idaho, as well as other state entities.
Judges have already temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and for private companies with 100 or more employees.