FDA official: COVID vaccines for kids under 12 expected by midwinter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 could come by midwinter, an official from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told NBC News Thursday.

The agency reportedly hopes to move quickly, gaining full approval of the vaccine for this age group.

The official told NBC News one sticking point for hesitant families is the vaccines currently in use are administered under emergency use authorization.

Full approval by the FDA could alleviate that concern, the official said.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to those 12 and older.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are still doing clinical trials on the vaccine in children under 12.