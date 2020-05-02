Family visits loved one at Bryan Co. care facility after outbreak of COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A long term care facility announced earlier this week that 14 residents tested positive for coronavirus. News 3 spoke to a family who was surprised to hear the news. The Carter family is no stranger to the Bryan County Health and Rehab Center where their family member lives.

Terry Carter’s mother-in-law Marlene has lived at the facility for the past year but they never imagined having to visit her through the facility’s windows.

Those 14 residents showed no symptoms for coronavirus but still tested positive. Marlene shared a room with one of those residents but thankfully tested negative.

“It’s shocking. I’m in shock that 14 people tested positive. I could just not believe it,” Terry Carter said.

The Carter’s found peace in knowing the facility has measures in place by testing all residents and staff and using UV lighting to disinfect and kill the virus. But now those who visit face a new normal, they have to visit their loved ones from outside.

“The single most difficult part of this is I tried to enter one day and the lady let me know real quick that no more visitors were allowed,” Terry Clark said.

“It was really difficult at first I’m not going to lie it was such a hard thing to do,” Marlene’s granddaughter, Savina Carter said.

Another granddaughter Marin Carter use to visit her grandmother twice a week but now the virus has changed that.

“It’s definitely great to have the opportunity to be able to go out and see her even if you just can’t be around her, even if you can’t talk to her in person face to face,” Marin Carter said.

Even though she’s confined to her room the family knows it’s for the best and better days are yet to come.

“It’s a wonderful experience and yet I know it’s a loss for us not having that human contact that touch,” Terry Carter said.

“We’re just really happy to know that we know that she’s in a safe place,” Savina said.

While they wait for the coronavirus pandemic to be over they assure Marlene they’ll be back to see her normally when this is all over.