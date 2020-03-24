Families face eviction amid coronavirus outbreak; United Way offers financial aid

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Many families who live paycheck to paycheck are falling on tough times because they are not able to work during this coronavirus crisis.

One Savannah mother of five told WSAV News 3 that she has been staying at Motel 6 on Stephenson Avenue for five months. However, now that Georgia is under a state of emergency, she and so many others are being forced out.

“Everything that I have, I buy food for more children because they’re out of school, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” said Latasha Davis. “This is a very stressful time, and I just would think they would have the heart to care about the situation that’s going on. It’s out of our control. We can’t control this.”

Davis said she is trying to work out a deal with the management at her motel, but some of her neighbors are getting tossed out onto the street.

WSAV News 3 spoke with a father who wanted to stay anonymous. He said his pregnant wife and two kids are relying on him to put food on the table and keep them in a stable environment when he deploys with the National Guard in April. Unfortunately, he said he was evicted from his apartment complex five months ago and is having trouble finding other jobs.

“This is really sad times right now and it’s harder when you have kids and you have so much responsibility and you want to be there for your kids.”

We spoke with the manager at Motel 6 about this issue. She told News 3, they need to conduct business as usual in order to also support their staff.

“They’re operating businesses and they need revenue to survive, as well. They need revenue to keep their teams and their staff employed and to meet their obligations in this world, as well, so it’s a very difficult situation,” said Brynn Grant, the CEO and President of United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The organization has created a rapid response fund to lend a helping hand to families impacted by the pandemic. On Tuesday, the organization announced they are releasing $80,000 just to get started. Grant said they have also extended the hours of their 2-1-1 center and employed an additional nine people to answer calls to the crisis hotline.

“We all need help sometimes. I’ve certainly been there in my life where I’ve needed help, and it’s not always easy to receive assistance, but it is a great gift to allow others to help you and at some point be able to repay that kindness that’s been afforded you,” said Grant.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire is asking for donations. Click here for more information on how you can help.