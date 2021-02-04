Eichholz Law Firm hosts drive-thru COVID-19 test clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eichholz Law Firm has partnered with COVID Testing Appointments for a pop-up, drive-thru COVID-19 mobile site in the parking lot of its office at 319 Eisenhower Drive.

Eichholz representatives say they are proud to be able to help provide an accessible space for testing and to take some pressure off of overwhelmed medical staff in the area.

“It’s very important for us to be involved in this community,” Firm Administrator Erica Scriven said. “This is our city, this is our community, these are our clients, and these are our employees. And any chance where we can get out there and get involved and make a difference, we are going to try and take that opportunity.”

COVID Testing Appointments have been able to assist up to 2,000 people each day and provide results within 24 hours.

“When COVID happened here in Savannah, I knew we had an issue with testing,” COVID Testing Appointments Partner Josh Mallard said. “The Eichholz Law Firm have been great partners. We know we can take the burden off of Savannah and we can help get everyone tested.”

The program offers several COVID-19 testing options:

● PCR: nasal swabs (insurance accepted, out of pocket, or eligible for no-cost testing)

● PCR: saliva (insurance accepted, out of pocket, or eligible for no-cost testing)

● Rapid test: antigen (out of pocket only)

● Rapid test: antibody (out of pocket only)

The PCR nasal swab and saliva tests are eligible for no-cost testing. Those who wish to see if they are eligible for no-cost testing can preregister by texting “GACOVID” to 474747 or by registering online at gacovidtest.com.

Those who register will be asked to complete a patient registration form and CDC questionnaire to qualify for testing and to enter their insurance information or indicate that they are uninsured.

Test results are typically available the day after the test is administered. If your business would like to offer COVID-19 services, email matthewhpeters@yahoo.com.