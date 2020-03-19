Effingham County resident tests positive for COVID-19

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An Effingham County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Coastal Health District (CHD) confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The patient is currently hospitalized, and the source of exposure is unknown. Any information regarding the patient’s identity has not been released.

This is the third resident of CHD, which serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties, to test positive for the coronavirus. Two residents of Glynn County have also tested positive and are recovering and self-isolating at their homes.

CHD said that testing for the coronavirus is limited right now.

“We understand that people want to be tested, but the reality is that we do not yet have the capacity for widespread community testing or screening,” CHD said. “Fortunately, most people who are mildly or moderately ill can safely recover at home while self-isolating and treating symptoms.”

CHD said Thursday that COVID-19 testing is being prioritized for individuals who are 65 years old or older, individuals with underlying health conditions, and individuals who are working on the front lines as a healthcare worker, first responder, long-term care facility staffer, or law enforcement officer.

CHD urged residents to continue to practice good hygiene and self isolation. Anyone who is sick is advised to stay home.

