Effingham County mother concerned after child tests positive for COVID-19

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An Effingham County mother is raising concerns after her child tested positive for COVID-19.

Candice Williams’ first-grader tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Since the start of school, 121 students have tested positive, according to the latest report from the school district.

“He doesn’t really understand, you know,” Williams said. “He doesn’t understand why he can’t be around everybody. He doesn’t understand why he can’t touch or play like he would normally do.”

Williams is now concerned her 2-year-old daughter and her mother, who has a lung condition, may also get the virus.

“It’s hard watching, waiting to see if my mom’s gonna get sick,” Williams said. “You know, it’s like a waiting game. Trying to explain to a 6-year-old that you’re gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK is hard because you don’t know.”

Williams claimed after she alerted the school of her son’s positive test, officials told her another student in his class had already tested positive. She said she was shocked she wasn’t alerted of his exposure earlier.

“I would have pulled my child out and quarantined him just because of our living situation,” she said. “It frustrated me because I feel like we wouldn’t have to be in this place if I was properly notified.”

The school district told News 3 that parents will be notified if their child is a close contact.

Students not wearing a mask will be required to quarantine, while it is optional for students who are masked, according to the district. CDC guidance says K-12 students are not considered close contacts if they are all fully masked while within three to six feet of an infected student.

Starting this Monday, all staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors and on buses, the district said. Masks remain optional, but encouraged, for students.

Williams said her son’s diagnosis is “alarming and frustrating” and she plans to look into virtual and private school options as COVID cases continue to rise.