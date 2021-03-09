Drive-thru mass vaccination site, tourism dominate mayor’s COVID-19 press conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday during Savannah’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Van Johnson gave updates on the new drive-thru mass vaccination site and Plant Riverside’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Beginning March 17, the mass vaccination site is expected to open and administer 1,000 first doses of shots per day to those who are eligible. Those eligible include persons 65 or older, health care workers, K-12 teachers, parents of children with complex medical conditions and developmentally disabled adults and their caregivers.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is partnering with the Gulfstream Corporation Aircraft facility to administer vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those eligible can sign up at dph.georgia.gov to schedule a vaccine.

“Obviously, while I’m ecstatic that we finally have a mass vaccination site in Chatham County and I believe that Gulfstream is logistically able to pull this off, there is still a significant transportation barrier for individuals… to get out to the Gulfstream campus,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said the city of Savannah is working to use buses and other transportation services to bring Savannahians to the site.

“Obviously, a mass vaccination site does not mean much if you can’t get people to be vaccinated,” Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson also took aim at the Plant Riverside St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning Friday. Johnson said he’s been disappointed with the lack of communication between Plant Riverside and Savannah.

Johnson said mask and social distancing requirements are not being implented by and not encouraged by the organizers. He said they do have the right to enforce their own rules on private property. However, there are public places in Plant Riverside that will be regulated by the city.

“We have come too far in Savannah. We have worked too hard. We have sacrificed too much. Too many businesses have lost. Too many people have gotten sick. Too many people have died for us to get this close to the finish line and then we go back.”

Johnson said the tourists that might flock to the celebration could bring COVID-19 to Savannah and infect citizens.

“Healthy employees, customers and visitors make a healthy business community and not the other way around,” Johnson said. “This is how we live beyond St. Patrick’s Day. This is how when we start looking at how do we safely reopen and permanently reopen.”

The mayor also said preliminary figures from city tourism experts indicate that hotel occupancy will surge from 65% on Friday to 90% on Saturday. Occupancy is expected to remain similarly high in the following weekend during St. Patrick’s Day.

“While this is welcome news for our economy, which has suffered a beating over the last year, I remind everyone that we are still in an active pandemic.”

Johnson said Savannah is still recording significant community spread that requires businesses, citizens and visitors to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Although Savannah’s neighbors in South Carolina have begun rescinding some mask mandates, Johnson said he would fight any rollbacks from the state government.

“For our friends in South Carolina, if they plan on coming over the bridge, they need to live by Georgia and Savannah’s mandates,” Johnson said.

Hundreds of businesses and tourism entities have recommitted to the Savannah Safe Pledge, a commitment to reopen businesses and activities while enacting COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting protocols, Johnson said.

The mayor also said another trade job fair will be held at the Savannah Civic Center on Saturday.