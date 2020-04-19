Drive-in movie theater to safely host high school graduation ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (CNN) – As high school seniors across the country are getting ready to move on to their next chapter without walking across the stage to grab their diplomas, one community in Kansas is making sure graduation is still special.

Senior Taylor Ruiz says after four hard years of work, she was upset about not walking across the stage, but said she was open to the idea of a virtual graduation of some sort.

“Having a virtual graduation wouldn’t be so bad, because people will be like ‘Oh yeah, they did it!'” Ruiz said.

Organizers are giving seniors that chance, and taking it up a level, by putting on a graduation ceremony at a local drive-in movie theater.

Instead of a summer blockbuster, Starlite drive-in theater in Wichita will use both of their big screens to show off the class of 2020. They’re calling it “Project Graduation.”

“It’s a great accomplishment, and its an accomplishment worth recognition, and I think it’s important for us to get the opportunity to pause, recognize that accomplishment, and give them that momentum going into college or going into a career,” organizer Joshua Blick said.

Safety will be a priority at the ceremony, and there will be no concessions or restrooms open. Everyone must stay in their cars to celebrate.

“As they enter into the Starlite drive-in, they can see names and congratulations and things like that,” organizer Thomas Montiel said.

Ruiz is excited and says it’s important to see how hard everyone has worked to graduate.