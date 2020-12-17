Georgia DPH commissioner receives COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Many hospitals across Atlanta are starting to vaccinate health care workers, including Grady Memorial Hospital, where state officials visited Thursday.

Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Toomey received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine there, along with a front line nurse at the hospital.

Toomey said she was relieved to receive her first dose.

“This vaccine is safe and effective, and the tool to go back to our Georgia lifestyle,” she said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was by her side — and noted what a critical resource the vaccine is in the COVID-19 fight.

Health care facilities and nursing homes, where there is a higher risk of contracting coronavirus, are the priority for vaccination. That’s why the governor said he’s waiting to receive his shot.

DPH will receive about 84,000 doses of the vaccine in Georgia, with around 22,000 so far going to the Savannah and Atlanta areas.

Pfizer will ship the remaining 60,000 to hospitals around the state by Friday.