DHEC, SCETV to host town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina ETV (SCETV) have partnered to host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines.

DHEC said the point of the town hall is for residents to hear directly from public health experts, community leaders and medical professionals. Local leaders will also be there to field questions from South Carolinians regarding the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines.

“We recognize that South Carolinians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “We also know that there is a lot of misinformation and mistrust when it comes to vaccines in general.”

“These conversations give our community leaders and residents the chance to have an open discussion about their concerns, have their questions answered by public health experts, and gain the tools they need to help educate and inform others about the importance of getting vaccinated,” Simmer added.

The town hall is scheduled for May 20 at 7 p.m. and will be aired on SCETV, streamed live on scetv.org and on the @SouthCarolinaETV YouTube channel and Facebook page.