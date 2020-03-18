DHEC reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 2 in Beaufort County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Wednesday the agency is investigating 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 60 cases in 14 counties.

The 13 new cases are broken down by county below.

  • Beaufort County- 2 new cases
  • Charleston County- 1 new case
  • Greenville County- 1 new case
  • Horry County- 1 new case
  • Kershaw County- 3 new cases
  • Lee County- 1 new case
  • Lexington County- 1 new case
  • Richland County- 3 new cases

This update comes one day after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close dine-in services until further notice. All public schools have also been closed.

South Carolinians with signs of illness are asked to stay home and contact a doctor or use the state’s telehealth options before going to a healthcare facility. Citizens are also asked to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and other basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

