DHEC releases new online dashboard for county-level COVID-19 data

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina residents now have access to a new online tool to view the local impacts of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) unveiled a new dashboard that provides detailed county-level data on the novel coronavirus.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve says this would traditionally take a year or more to develop, but the department’s data analysts, GIS specialists and epidemiologists have done it in just months.

“DHEC has been tracking county-specific data since the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in the state, but the agency’s efforts to consolidate this vast, evolving information into an online resource that will be updated daily is truly amazing,” Duwve said, “and our state is fortunate to have such an adept team of experts working behind the scenes.”

The dashboard is available by clicking the green “S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data” button on the main COVID-19 landing page. According to DHEC, it will be accessible there for 10 days, after which time it will replace the “Demographics” webpage, as statewide and county-level demographics are both built into this new dashboard.

Additional new localized data sets included within it are:

race, ethnicity, gender and age for cases and deaths in each county

percent positive for each county

number of cases per day for each county, dating back to the beginning of March

number of tests performed for each county (based on an individual’s county of residence)

number of types of tests (serology or molecular) performed for each county (based on an individual’s county of residence)

rate of testing per 100,000 residents for each county

“It’s important to remember that as this localized data changes from day to day, this deadly virus knows no bounds and it doesn’t recognize county or jurisdictional lines,” Duwve said.

The S.C. County-Level COVID-19 Data dashboard includes a users’ guide for helping viewers navigate through the dashboard and understand the data as presented. It will be updated daily and represents information current as of the previous day, according to DHEC.

“Regardless of the number of cases and reported prevalence of the virus within a specific county,” Duwve said, “we must assume the virus is everywhere and take the same precautions every day in public settings, including wearing a mask, staying socially distanced from others by six feet, avoiding group gatherings and washing our hands frequently.”