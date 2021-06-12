DHEC launches campaign to encourage vaccination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolinians are being called on to roll up their sleeves and join the fight against COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has launched its COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week. The campaign begins Sunday, June 13 and lasts through June 19.

As many states have expanded vaccine eligibility to children as young as 12, the demand for vaccines has contracted. The Palmetto State has seen vaccine demand decline since mid-April, according to DHEC.

“We have a lot to be proud of and, at the same time, it’s fair to say we have a lot more work to do,” Dr. Brannon Traxler said, DHEC Public Health Director. “For the past 17 months, I’ve been part of our state’s COVID-19 response, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time to overcome this devastating disease.”

Forty-five percent of eligible residents have received one dose and 38% are fully vaccinated. Those numbers lack behind the White House’s goal of 70% of Americans receiving one dose by Independence Day. Also, some health experts now believe that reaching herd immunity (fully vaccinated population surpassing 70%) within the U.S. is unattainable on the current trajectory.

“I’ve watched South Carolinians care for each other and come together in ways rarely seen before. Now is the time for us all to band together once more and end this pandemic by encouraging our unvaccinated neighbors to get their shots,” Tanner said.

DHEC laid out each the following events and goals for each day during the COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week: